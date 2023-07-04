What is China’s Volt Typhoon? And How Can It Be Stopped?

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – A stealthy Chinese-sponsored hacking group that blends into normal home office networks and has been pursuing efforts to disrupt critical infrastructure between the United States and Asia does not require a hugely sophisticated effort to thwart its malicious activity, a top Microsoft official said.

“If you just practice good [cyber] hygiene (i.e. fundamental best cybersecurity practices) of password resets … VPNs or multifactor authentication,” explained Microsoft Corporate Vice President Kelly Bissell during a Cyber Initiatives Group Summit last week, “then I think that [you] could be secure.”