White House Unveils Road Map For National Cybersecurity Strategy

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – In March, the Biden Administration unveiled its new cybersecurity strategy, instructing private entities to take more responsibility against would-be hackers targeting American infrastructure, business, and government agencies. On Thursday, the White House published the first version of a road map intended to detail just how it would roll out that strategy through 2026.

The 57-page document designated 16 sectors as U.S. critical infrastructure – including energy, health care, manufacturing, and financial services – in a step-by step plan that described how the federal government planned to regulate digital security. The road map also identified dozens of initiatives, with an emphasis on private sector coordination, and is structured — officials say — to evolve over time in a bid to better respond to both emerging threats and new policy initiatives.