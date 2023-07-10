What Iran is Really After: A Subscriber+Exclusive Interview

EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER+INTERVIEW — Iranian forces recently attempted to seize two oil tankers in separate incidents within a few hours of each other in the Gulf of Oman. The first attack targeted the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker TRF Moss. The second incident involved small arms fire against the Bahamian-flagged tanker Richmond Voyager. Reports indicate that Iranian forces departed only after the arrival of the destroyer, the USS McFaul.

For a deeper dive on what’s driving the recent attacks and what is Iran really after, The Cipher Brief tapped Energy Expert and former National Intelligence Manager for Iran at ODNI, Norm Roule for this exclusive Subscriber+Member Interview.