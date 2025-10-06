Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Telecom Bust Near the UN Reveals New National Security Vulnerability

Experts warn the takedown underscores a blind spot in U.S. defenses: telecom networks as contested terrain in hybrid conflict.

Telecom Bust Near the UN Reveals New National Security Vulnerability
Tech/Cyber

An infographic titled "Telecommunications network threatening New York dismantled" created in Ankara, Turkiye on September 24, 2025.

(

Photo by Kadri Suat Celik/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — When Secret Service agents swept into an inconspicuous building near the United Nations General Assembly late last month, they weren’t tracking guns or explosives. Instead, they dismantled a clandestine telecommunications hub that investigators say was capable of crippling cellular networks and concealing hostile communications.

According to federal officials, the operation seized more than 300 devices tied to roughly 100,000 SIM cards — an arsenal of network-manipulating tools that could disrupt the cellular backbone of New York City at a moment of geopolitical tension. The discovery, officials stressed, was not just a one-off bust but a warning sign of a much broader national security vulnerability.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Eighty Years On, Can the UN Meet Its Mission?

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Eighty Years On, Can the UN Meet Its Mission?

OPINION — The 80th ordinary session of the United Nations ended on September 8, 2026. During this year, the UN will have an opportunity to help [...] More

Ambassador Joseph DeTraniInternational

Seizing a 21st Century Cognitive Advantage

Austin Branch

Seizing a 21st Century Cognitive Advantage

Dave Pitts

Seizing a 21st Century Cognitive Advantage

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — In 1943, a body washed up on a beach in Huelva, Spain. It was the body of a Royal Marine officer, Major William Martin. Martin [...] More

Dave Pitts
As Cyber Threats Grow, the Clock Ticks on a Critical Cybersecurity Law

As Cyber Threats Grow, the Clock Ticks on a Critical Cybersecurity Law

DEEP DIVE – The onslaught of cyberattacks against the U.S. and U.S. businesses has not let up and the clock is ticking on reauthorizing a new bill [...] More

Tech/Cyber

China’s Gray War on America

Chip Usher

China’s Gray War on America

Dave Pitts

China’s Gray War on America

OPINION — In early 2024, the American public received a stark warning from top U.S. security officials. Chinese state-sponsored hackers, known as [...] More

Chip UsherChinaDave PittsAsia

Beyond Defense: Building a Strategic U.S.–Japan Cyber Partnership

Gloria Glaubman

Beyond Defense: Building a Strategic U.S.–Japan Cyber Partnership

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION — As the U.S.–Japan alliance confronts an era where digital threats increasingly target economic stability and national [...] More

Gloria GlaubmanTech/CyberAsia

Cutting Cyber Intelligence Undermines National Security

Sophie McDowall

Cutting Cyber Intelligence Undermines National Security

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

Cutting Cyber Intelligence Undermines National Security

OPINION — America’s cyber intelligence capabilities are being eviscerated while the threats to national security emanating from cyber space are [...] More

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark MontgomeryIntelligenceTech/Cyber

The Latest

The Hidden Leverage of Digital Chokepoints

Jennifer Ewbank

The Hidden Leverage of Digital Chokepoints

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — When we think about the arteries of global power, images of oil pipelines or shipping lanes often come to mind. They are [...] More

Tech/Cyber

Former U.S. Cyber Chief: Crowdsource Cyber Defense

Chris Inglis

Former U.S. Cyber Chief: Crowdsource Cyber Defense

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Riyadh’s Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) in Saudi Arabia kicked off last week under the theme “Scaling Cohesive Advancement in [...] More

Tech/Cyber

Terror Comes Back to Manchester

Nick Fishwick

Terror Comes Back to Manchester

OPINION — In 2017 an Islamic suicide bomber detonated at a pop concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring over a thousand others.Now [...] More

TerrorismNick Fishwick
{{}}