Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Washington’s New Frontline: The Caribbean Emerges as a Test of U.S. Power

Washington’s New Frontline: The Caribbean Emerges as a Test of U.S. Power
AmericasLatin America

A US Marines' Lockheed Martin F35-B jet taxis after landing at José Aponte de la Torre Airport, formerly Roosevelt Roads Naval Station, on September 13, 2025, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

(

Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

DEEP DIVE — U.S. military forces this week carried out yet another strike on a vessel in Caribbean waters off Venezuela, marking the sixth such lethal operation since September. For the first time, two survivors were rescued and taken into U.S. custody aboard a navy ship.

President Trump also confirmed that he has authorized covert CIA operations inside Venezuela, dramatically broadening the theater of confrontation. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appealed to the U.N. Security Council, demanding the body denounce the strikes as violations of sovereign rights — a motion the U.S. is poised to veto.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Inside the Secret War: Senate Concern Over U.S. Military Strikes in the Caribbean

Walter Pincus

Inside the Secret War: Senate Concern Over U.S. Military Strikes in the Caribbean

OPINION — “Currently, the administration is waging a secret war against a secret list of unnamed groups that they will not tell us about. There have [...] More

AmericasWalter PincusFine Print

From Statistics to Strikes: Trump’s Expanding War on Cartels

Walter Pincus

From Statistics to Strikes: Trump’s Expanding War on Cartels

OPINION — “In the 12-month period ending in October 2024 [Fiscal Year 2024], 84,076 Americans died from a drug overdose, according to the most recent [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print

As Trump Expands Caribbean Strikes on Cartels, Much is Still Unclear

Walter Pincus

As Trump Expands Caribbean Strikes on Cartels, Much is Still Unclear

OPINION — “Extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels that the United States has designated as terrorist organizations have wrought devastating [...] More

AmericasLatin AmericaWalter PincusFine Print

Expert Q&A: The U.S. Takes On the Mexican Cartels

Ray Donovan

Expert Q&A: The U.S. Takes On the Mexican Cartels

EXPERT INTERVIEW — The Trump administration is prioritizing going after Mexican drug cartels as a key national security objective. It has designated [...] More

Alternative PerspectivesNorth AmericaLatin AmericaRay Donovan
Can the CIA and U.S. military stop the Mexican cartels? 

Can the CIA and U.S. military stop the Mexican cartels? 

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — On January 20, the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump formally labeled Mexico’s crime cartels as [...] More

North AmericaAmericasReporting
Trump Administration Says Narco-Trafficking is #1 Threat - and Tries All-Hands Approach to Stop It
Badge
deep dive

Trump Administration Says Narco-Trafficking is #1 Threat - and Tries All-Hands Approach to Stop It

DEEP DIVE — When the U.S. intelligence community (IC) declared last week that the greatest danger to American national security is old-fashioned [...] More

Latin AmericaAmericasNorth AmericaReporting

The Latest

Trump’s Next Test: Kim Jong Un’s Bid for Legitimacy and a Nuclear Normalization Deal

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Trump’s Next Test: Kim Jong Un’s Bid for Legitimacy and a Nuclear Normalization Deal

EXPERT OPINION — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to do business with President Donald Trump. Over the past few years, Mr. Kim has burnished [...] More

North KoreaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

The Hidden National Security Risk in Smart Cities

Anna Gielas

The Hidden National Security Risk in Smart Cities

OPINION — It is worryingly easy to get hold of personal and sensitive data on American military and intelligence personnel. Earlier this year [...] More

Tech/CyberAlternative Perspectives

Why the U.S. Is Losing the Cognitive Competition

Renee Pruneau Novakoff

Why the U.S. Is Losing the Cognitive Competition

EXPERT OPINION — In order for the U.S. to successfully compete for global influence against its adversaries and to avoid a kinetic fight, we must [...] More

Renee Pruneau Novakoff
{{}}