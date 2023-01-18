What a World Rife with Volatility Means for the Energy Market

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The new year is bringing new concerns for the energy market and what that might mean for broader national security moving forward. Last year saw the world’s first global energy crisis. This year, there is unprecedented transformation in the global distribution infrastructure as the Biden Administration seems to set a new normal for drawing on the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. What does it mean?

The Cipher Brief tapped Energy Expert and former National Intelligence Manager for Iran at ODNI, Norm Roule to help us better understand the ‘new normal’ in a world rife with volatility.