Exclusive Interview: Former CENTCOM Commander Weighs in on ‘Deterrence’ Before Drone Strike in Jordan

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – U.S. President Joe Biden is blaming Iran for a drone strike in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and wounded dozens more over the weekend.

The news comes on the heels of an exclusive Subscriber+ interview with former CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie (Ret.) who, in a briefing on global events last Wednesday, talked to The Cipher Brief about deterrence saying, “Even before Hamas’ October 7th attack, Iranian forces were launching missile and drone strikes on our bases across the region, acting through proxies that gave them a measure of deniability. Our response has consistently been tentative, overly signaled, and unfocused.”