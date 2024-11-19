Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

November 19th, 2024 | 11:51 AM ET

The Ukraine War at 1,000 Days

1,000 days after Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion, a special Cipher Brief report uses data to take stock of the war.

SPECIAL REPORT
The Motherland Monument with the tryzub, the main element of the Ukrainian coat of arms, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: November 19th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE — The first bulletins hit late in the evening of February 23, 2022 in the U.S., and just before dawn on the 24th in eastern Europe: Russian troops had crossed into Ukraine; Russia was firing missiles and dropping bombs on Ukrainian cities; and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had announced a “special military operation” to “protect the people” of eastern Ukraine from what he called a “genocide” being carried out by the “Nazi” government in Kyiv. The “denazification” and “demilitarization” of Ukraine were Putin’s reasons for launching the invasion, he said, though he also said his troops were entering Ukraine as “peacekeepers.”

It was a parade of falsehoods backed by massive force – the beginning of the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. 

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Europe Reporting UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close