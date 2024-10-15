Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

How Russia’s War Machine Keeps Raking In Money

The Kremlin has found multiple workarounds to a raft of Western sanctions.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the VII International Forum “Russia’s Energy Week” in Moscow on September 26, 2024. (Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Hollie McKay

DEEP DIVE — More than two and a half years after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s economy shows surprising resilience. Despite an unprecedented 2,000 sanctions targeting its corporations, financial institutions and elites, the nation’s factories still churn, its oil sales boom, and Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains a firm grip on power.

Why haven’t all the international penalties delivered the intended crippling blow? The answer lies in a complex interplay of geopolitics and the technicalities of enforcing sanctions on a resource-rich nation.

