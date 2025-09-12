Skip to content
2025 Threat Conference
Officials Consider Response as Russian Drones Cross a Line in Poland

What happens next could impact NATO’s future

EuropeNATO

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) reacts prior to the start of the National Security Council convened by Poland's President at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on September 11, 2025, a day after Warsaw accused Moscow of carrying out a drone raid on its territory. Moscow denied targeting the country and said there was no evidence the drones were Russian.

Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE - Russia’s drone barrage against Poland early Wednesday was an unprecedented incident in Moscow’s three-and-a-half-year war against Ukraine, bringing Europe to what Poland’s Prime Minister refers to as the country’s most dangerous moment in decades.

“It’s incomparably more dangerous than before,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk told members of Poland’s parliament. “This situation brings us the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II.”

