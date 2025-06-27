Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

NATO Lures Trump Back - at a Cost

Experts say this week's summit was designed to appease

NATO Lures Trump Back - at a Cost
RussiaUkraineNATOEurope

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 25: (L-R) Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump listen to NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte during a North Atlantic Council plenary meeting at the NATO Summit.

(

Photo by Kin Cheung - Pool/Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Managing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – The stakes at this week’s NATO summit were sky-high – support for Ukraine, a shoring up of Europe’s defenses, and the viability of the alliance amid a waning U.S. commitment. On that last and arguably most important front, the gathering at The Hague produced surprising results.

By the end of the summit, President Donald Trump’s famous disdain for NATO had morphed into a gush. “This was a tremendous summit,” the president said at a news conference, “I enjoyed it very much.”

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

A Good NATO Summit, Though Russia Won a Round

General Philip M. Breedlove

A Good NATO Summit, Though Russia Won a Round

EXPERT Q&A — NATO leaders convened in The Hague this week for a summit aiming to strengthen the alliance's defenses, with the ever encroaching threat [...] More

Europe

NATO Wins Will Have an Impact

Rear Adm. (Ret.) Mark Montgomery

NATO Wins Will Have an Impact

CIPHER BRIEF EXPERT Q&A — NATO leaders convened at The Hague this week and agreed to raise the alliance’s defense spending target to 5% GDP, marking [...] More

RussiaRear Adm. (Ret.) Mark MontgomeryUkraineNATOEurope

Dead Drop: June 27

THIS WEEK: SURPRISES, SECRETS AND SPY COCKTAILS: This week’s best collection of national security gossip is filled with surprises, secrets and a [...] More

NATO Lures Trump Back - at a Cost

NATO Lures Trump Back - at a Cost

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – The stakes at this week’s NATO summit were sky-high – support for Ukraine, a shoring up of Europe’s defenses, and the [...] More

RussiaUkraineNATOEurope

Report for Friday, June 27, 2025

8:11 America/Chicago Friday, June 27 [...] More

Open Source Reports

The Zbig Biography: No Small Feat!

BOOK REVIEW: Zbig: The Life of Zbigniew Brzezinski, America's Great Power Prophet by Edward LuceAvid Reader Press / Simon & SchusterReviewed by: [...] More

ZBIG

Report for Thursday, June 26, 2025

8:18 America/Chicago Thursday, June 26 [...] More

Open Source Reports

North Korea’s Sticking Points: Abduction and Uranium Enrichment

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

North Korea’s Sticking Points: Abduction and Uranium Enrichment

OPINION — In September 2002, North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-il, admitted to Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi that North Korea had [...] More

Ambassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

Report for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

9:20 AM America/New York Wednesday, June 25 [...] More

Open Source Reports

The Latest

What Was Trump Thinking When He Ordered the Strike on Iran?

Walter Pincus

What Was Trump Thinking When He Ordered the Strike on Iran?

OPINION / FINE PRINT — “I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked [...] More
Middle EastWalter PincusFine Print

Will Anything Stop Iran's Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons?

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

Will Anything Stop Iran's Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons?

OPINION -- The weekend bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow surprised the leadership in Tehran. It shouldn’t have, given [...] More
IranAmbassador Joseph DeTraniNuclearMiddle East

Could Iran's Judiciary Chief Be the Next Supreme Leader?

Steven Ward

Could Iran's Judiciary Chief Be the Next Supreme Leader?

OPINION — As Israel's unprecedented military campaign and targeting of Iranian military leaders and scientists wreaked havoc across Iran last week, [...] More
Middle East
watch now