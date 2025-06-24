Skip to content
Can Europe Really Defend Itself?

As NATO meets, Europe faces growing Russian threats and a less committed U.S.

RussiaNATOSecurity/StabilityEurope

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 23: A general view of the street as preparations continue ahead of the NATO Leaders' Summit to be held at the World Forum in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 23, 2025.

(

Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Managing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – As NATO leaders gather in The Hague this week, they face questions that not long ago would have seemed unthinkable: Can Europe defend itself against a growing threat at its doorstep, as its most powerful member wavers in its commitment to the alliance?

That NATO power is the United States, and since President Donald Trump’s second inaugural, the U.S. has made sharp shifts towards Moscow and away from its longtime European allies. President Trump said in March that the U.S. could not guarantee its support for any NATO nations deemed to be spending too little on defense; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. is no longer the “primary guarantor” of European security; and the Trump administration has shown a warmth towards the Kremlin unseen anywhere in Western Europe.

