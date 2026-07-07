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What's at Stake as NATO Meets in Ankara

Russia, Ukraine, defense spending, and the Middle East dominate an alliance searching for unity at one of its most consequential summits in decades.

TURKEY-NATO-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY
InternationalNATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives at Esenboga Airport ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 6, 2026.

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Photo by Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

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The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief
Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

The Cipher Brief is the only media outlet focused exclusively on bringing you a higher level of confidence around national security events via news, analysis, and interviews with government and private sector leaders.

As NATO leaders gather in Ankara this week, the alliance faces a myriad of security challenges unlike anything it has confronted in decades.

With Russia's war against Ukraine raging on and instability in the Middle East following the conflict with Iran, President Donald Trump continues to press European allies to take on more of the burden for their defense. This all comes to a head in Ankara, where Turkey finds itself at the center of the alliance's most pressing strategic concerns. Taken together, the issues confronting leaders at this week's summit extend well beyond the traditional debates over defense spending.

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