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What Iran Wants and How It Can Still Fight

Amid fragile talks aimed at ending the war, former National Intelligence Manager for Iran Norm Roule explains why diplomacy with Tehran is so hard and how the regime still has plenty of asymmetric tools in its arsenal

Propaganda paintings with american flag an "Down with the USA text" in Tehran, Iran - stock photo
Middle EastIran

Tehran, Iran, circa april 2018: Propaganda paintings with American flag an "Down with the USA text" against USA in capital city of Iran, Tehran

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Photo by Government of Pakistan's X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images

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The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief
Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is touting success out of the latest round of talks in Switzerland focused on seeking a permanent end to the war in Iran. But despite his description of a “very, very good day” of negotiations on Sunday, Iran is denying that it has made any new agreements. It’s more of the same inconsistent messaging the world has become accustomed to over the past three months since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks intended to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program.

Since that time, Iran's supreme leader was killed, the Strait of Hormuz was shuttered and the world has witnessed the largest oil-supply disruption on record.

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