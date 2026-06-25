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DNI Day Two: Building the Intelligence Community for 2045

A new DNI should refocus ODNI on enterprise leadership, modernize intelligence investment, and close the seams adversaries exploit across the national security landscape.

CIA
Renee Pruneau NovakoffIntelligence

Langley, VA. The CIA symbol is shown on the floor of CIA Headquarters, July 9, 2004.

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Photo by Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

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Renee Pruneau Novakoff
By Renee Pruneau Novakoff
Former Deputy Director of Intelligence for Sensitive Activities and Special Programs, Office of the Secretary of Defense
Renee Pruneau Novakoff served for over forty years in the Department of Defense and several Intelligence agencies to include NSA, CIA, ODNI, and DIA. Her last assignment was in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, providing oversight and guidance for the Defense Department’s special programs and sensitive activities to include Human intelligence, Information Operations, counter supply. Previously, Ms. Novakoff served as Joint Staff Director for Collection Management where she was responsible for leading the Defense Collection Enterprise. She also served as Joint Staff Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy. Ms. Novakoff also served as the Principal Deputy National Intelligence Manager for Russia, Europe, and Eurasia at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Prior to that assignment she was the Acting National Intelligence Manager for Western Hemisphere.
Shelby L. Pierson
By Shelby L. Pierson
Shelby Pierson is a former senior Intelligence Community executive with deep expertise in geospatial intelligence, emerging technology, and global national security issues. She served as Director of Analysis at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and previously as National Intelligence Manager for Russia at ODNI, advising senior policymakers on a range of complex global threats. Her experience includes extensive work in space-based collection, advanced analytics, and countering adversarial denial and deception. She currently advises defense and technology firms on AI, commercial data, and the future of intelligence and national security operations.

Author's Note

In our first paper, DNI Day One: Three Strategic Decisions for National Security Evolution, we identified three challenges confronting the next Director of National Intelligence: enterprise leadership, resource alignment, and strategic competition. This paper focuses on the reforms most likely to improve the Intelligence Community's ability to meet those challenges.

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