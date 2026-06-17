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DNI Day One: Three Strategic Decisions for National Security Evolution

The next Director of National Intelligence will inherit an intelligence enterprise confronting AI-driven disruption, strategic competition, and mounting resource pressures. Shelby Pierson and Renee Novakoff examine three critical decisions that will shape the future of the Intelligence Community.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-INTELLIGENCE
Renee Pruneau Novakoff Intelligence

The Liberty Crossing Building, home to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, in McLean, Virginia, April 24, 2015.

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Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

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Renee Pruneau Novakoff
By Renee Pruneau Novakoff
Former Deputy Director of Intelligence for Sensitive Activities and Special Programs, Office of the Secretary of Defense
Renee Pruneau Novakoff served for over forty years in the Department of Defense and several Intelligence agencies to include NSA, CIA, ODNI, and DIA. Her last assignment was in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, providing oversight and guidance for the Defense Department’s special programs and sensitive activities to include Human intelligence, Information Operations, counter supply. Previously, Ms. Novakoff served as Joint Staff Director for Collection Management where she was responsible for leading the Defense Collection Enterprise. She also served as Joint Staff Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy. Ms. Novakoff also served as the Principal Deputy National Intelligence Manager for Russia, Europe, and Eurasia at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Prior to that assignment she was the Acting National Intelligence Manager for Western Hemisphere.
Shelby L. Pierson
By Shelby L. Pierson
Shelby Pierson is a former senior Intelligence Community executive with deep expertise in geospatial intelligence, emerging technology, and global national security issues. She served as Director of Analysis at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and previously as National Intelligence Manager for Russia at ODNI, advising senior policymakers on a range of complex global threats. Her experience includes extensive work in space-based collection, advanced analytics, and countering adversarial denial and deception. She currently advises defense and technology firms on AI, commercial data, and the future of intelligence and national security operations.

Authors’ Note:

This paper is intended to frame a discussion, not settle one.

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