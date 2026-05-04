Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

TCB Conference Banner
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

From Socialist Surge to Regional Realignment- Latin America’s Pink Tide Is Receding

From Colombia to Venezuela, the balance of power in Latin America is changing fast.

From Socialist Surge to Regional Realignment- Latin America’s Pink Tide Is Receding
AmericasLatin America

Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the COP16 summit in Cali, Colombia on October 20, 2024 and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking during the Meeting of Jurists in Defense of International Law at the Eurobuilding Hotel in Caracas on November 14, 2025.

(

(Photo by Federico PARRA and Joaquín SARMIENTO / AFP via Getty Images)

)
Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay
Contributing Cipher Brief Reporter
Hollie McKay is a Cipher Brief contributing writer, war crimes investigator, and author of "Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield". She previously worked as an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for over fourteen years with a focus on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

Latin America’s Pink Tide Recedes as Economic Reality Fractures Socialist Alliance

Latin America’s leftist front is hitting a wall. The momentum that carried leaders like Gabriel Boric and Gustavo Petro to power has stalled, replaced by the harsh realities of inflation and cartel violence. This isn’t just a temporary dip in the polls — it’s a fundamental breakdown of the old order, and it’s reshaping the strategic landscape of the entire hemisphere.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

Trump Is Getting His Way in Caracas — But It’s Complicated

Trump Is Getting His Way in Caracas — But It’s Complicated

In 2017, Marco Rubio, then Florida’s junior senator, was assigned a Capitol Police security detail because the U.S. received unverified but alarming [...] More

AmericasLatin America

The Quiet Expansion of Trump’s War on Cartels

Walter Pincus

The Quiet Expansion of Trump’s War on Cartels

OPINION — “The [narco-trafficking] boat strikes [in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific] aren't the answer. What we're moving for right now might be an [...] More

AmericasNorth AmericaUnited StatesWalter PincusFine Print

America’s “Exquisite Class” Weapons Shortage

Walter Pincus

America’s “Exquisite Class” Weapons Shortage

OPINION — “We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest U.S. Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production [...] More

AmericasNorth AmericaUnited StatesWalter PincusFine Print
Washington’s Venezuelan Gamble: The Old Guard’s Continued Grip on Power

Washington’s Venezuelan Gamble: The Old Guard’s Continued Grip on Power

More than six weeks after United States special forces extracted Nicolás Maduro from Caracas, Venezuela remains under the control of the same [...] More

AmericasNorth America

Signs of Trouble from Venezuela's Regime Could Be Subtle at First

Ambassador Patrick Duddy

Signs of Trouble from Venezuela's Regime Could Be Subtle at First

OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — Turmoil in Minneapolis and the unprecedented friction within NATO over President Trump’s effort to secure control over [...] More

AmericasLatin AmericaExpert View

What U.S. – China Cooperation Means for the World

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani

What U.S. – China Cooperation Means for the World

OPINION -- China was very critical of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign [...] More

ChinaAmbassador Joseph DeTraniAsia

The Latest

Human vs. Machine: Operational Realities from Ukraine’s Frontline

Candice Bryant

Human vs. Machine: Operational Realities from Ukraine’s Frontline

Dr. John Pennell

Human vs. Machine: Operational Realities from Ukraine’s Frontline

OPINION – A global debate is underway over how much human involvement should be required when artificial intelligence is implemented in military [...] More

Alternative Perspectives

Why Abu Dhabi Walked Away from OPEC After Nearly 60 Years

Chip Usher

Why Abu Dhabi Walked Away from OPEC After Nearly 60 Years

OPINION – When UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei announced Tuesday that Abu Dhabi is leaving OPEC – a cartel it has been a member of since 1967 [...] More

Chip UsherCipher Brief Expert View

Britain’s Antisemitism Crisis Is Now a National Security Threat

Nick Fishwick

Britain’s Antisemitism Crisis Is Now a National Security Threat

There has been yet another terrorist attack targeting Britain’s Jewish community. This time, two Jewish men were stabbed on Wednesday in Golders [...] More

Cipher Brief Expert ViewNick Fishwick
{{}}