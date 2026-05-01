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That Other Nuclear Nightmare: North Korea Sounds New Alarms

Experts say a whole new approach is needed to deal with Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal

Man in a fur hat speaks at a podium with microphones, North Korean flag in the background.
North KoreaAsia

This picture taken on February 15, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 16, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony of Saeppyol Street in Pyongyang.

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Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – As the U.S. grapples with the still-unsolved problem of Iran’s nuclear program, another American adversary is expanding its nuclear arsenal at a dangerous pace. That’s the view of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other experts after a flurry of alarming news from North Korea.

According to the IAEA and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), recent satellite imagery of North Korea shows heightened activity at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, the commissioning of a new light water reactor, and evidence that the North has completed – or neared completion – of a new uranium enrichment facility.

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