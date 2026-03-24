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Trump Is Getting His Way in Caracas — But It’s Complicated

Washington’s push for stability in post-Maduro Venezuela is forcing a high-risk partnership with indicted power brokers - raising urgent questions about whether short-term gains are enabling long-term threats.

Trump Is Getting His Way in Caracas — But It’s Complicated
AmericasLatin America

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - MARCH 23: Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello speaks during a massive march that demands the complete lifting of sanctions against Venezuela holding Venezuelan flags in the city Caracas, on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Darwin Diko Canas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Elaine Shannon
By Elaine Shannon
Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

In 2017, Marco Rubio, then Florida’s junior senator, was assigned a Capitol Police security detail because the U.S. received unverified but alarming intelligence that Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s feared chief enforcer was sending a hit man to assassinate him.

Today, in an epic irony, Rubio, now Secretary of State, and his boss, President Donald Trump, have turned to that same enforcer – Diosdado Cabello, whose official title is Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace – to calm the nation in the wake of the U.S. Special Forces raid that ripped Maduro out of his bed on Jan. 3 and deposited him in a Brooklyn lockup on federal narcoterrorism charges. The administration’s aim, Rubio told Congress, is a “friendly, stable, prosperous Venezuela…objective number one was stability.” U.S. oil majors and other potential investors have told Trump and his team that they won’t return to get Venezuela's vast but neglected oil fields pumping again until the country is rid of troublemakers, from homegrown street crooks to hardline Cuban Marxists to malign players from distant shores.

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