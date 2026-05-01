Why Abu Dhabi Walked Away from OPEC After Nearly 60 Years

OPINION – When UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei announced Tuesday that Abu Dhabi is leaving OPEC – a cartel it has been a member of since 1967 – he called it a “pure policy change” and a “policy-driven evolution aligned with long-term market fundamentals.” It was considerably more than that.

The exit is the most visible rupture yet in Gulf Arab solidarity: a pointed rebuke of Arab partners who watched Iran batter the UAE with hundreds of missiles and drones for months while offering, in Abu Dhabi’s assessment, next to nothing in return. It is also a strategic bet – on a deepening bilateral relationship with Washington, on unconstrained production capacity once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, and on the proposition that multilateral institutions no longer serve UAE interests the way they once did.

The UAE’s OPEC exit is the product of three overlapping pressures: a chronic quota grievance costing Abu Dhabi more than $50 billion a year in foregone revenue; war-driven fury at Arab inaction; and a US-backed opportunity to monetize ADNOC’s expanded production capacity without cartel constraints. The strategic implications extend well beyond oil markets.

The Long Squeeze

The UAE has been a member of OPEC since 1967 – before the federation itself existed, when Abu Dhabi joined as a standalone emirate four years before the seven emirates formally unified in 1971. In that time, OPEC shaped global oil prices, managed supply shocks, and gave member states a framework for coordinating production in ways that kept revenues relatively stable. For most of its membership, the UAE benefited from that arrangement.

The economics changed when ADNOC began a serious capacity expansion. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has invested aggressively over the past decade, reaching 4.85 million barrels per day (bpd) in nameplate capacity and targeting 5 million bpd by end-2026 under a $150 billion capital expenditure plan. The gap between what ADNOC can produce and what OPEC+ quotas allow it to produce became a structural source of frustration – and an increasingly expensive one.

Under OPEC+ constraints, the UAE has been producing roughly 30 percent below its current capacity, with actual output running between 3.4 and 3.8 million bpd before the Iran war disrupted everything. A 2023 Baker Institute analysis estimated that quota constraints cost the UAE upward of $50 billion per year in foregone revenue. Over time, this has amounted to a staggering subsidy of Saudi Arabia’s price management strategy, paid by Abu Dhabi.

This tension erupted publicly in 2021, when the UAE blocked an extension of OPEC+ production cuts unless its individual baseline quota was raised from 3.17 million to 3.65 million bpd. The argument was straightforward: its baseline was set before capacity expanded significantly, making cuts disproportionately punishing. A compromise was eventually reached, and in June 2024 OPEC+ granted the UAE a further increase to 3.5 million bpd for 2025. That still left production well below ADNOC’s 4.85 million bpd capacity.

The fundamental math never changed: the cartel’s quota system was designed for a UAE that no longer exists. Abu Dhabi built its way out of the arrangement.

War Changes Everything

The Iran war removed the last argument for staying. Since the conflict began on February 28, 2026, Iran has launched 537 ballistic missiles, 2,256 drones, and 26 cruise missiles against the UAE – killing 13 people and wounding 224. ADNOC operations were hit. Fires burned at Palm Jumeirah and the Burj al-Arab. Dubai International Airport sustained damage. The UAE’s carefully constructed image of permanent stability – the foundation of its tourism, finance, and services economy – was shattered in a matter of weeks.

The response from fellow Arab OPEC members was, in Abu Dhabi’s assessment, inadequate. The Hormuz closure compounded the economic pain. With the strait effectively shut since February 28, UAE crude production collapsed 44 percent to approximately 1.9 million bpd in March. Abu Dhabi’s alternative export route – the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline (ADCOP), which runs 380 kilometers to the Gulf of Oman and bypasses Hormuz entirely -- provides only partial relief. The pipeline has a capacity of roughly 1.5–1.8 million bpd; the UAE was using about 1.1 million bpd pre-war, leaving limited headroom.

UAE diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash, speaking at the Gulf Influencers Forum on April 27 – the day before the exit announcement – put it plainly: “The Gulf Cooperation Council countries supported each other logistically, but politically and militarily, I think their position has been the weakest historically. I expect this weak stance from the Arab League, and I am not surprised by it, but I haven’t expected it from the GCC and I am surprised by it.”

Mazrouei’s framing of the exit timing carries its own admission: he told CNN that May 1 was chosen precisely because the strait is closed, limiting the immediate market impact. Abu Dhabi has engineered a clean break at a moment when the exit cannot destabilize oil prices – while positioning itself to ramp production aggressively once the strait reopens.

The logic is clear once the two grievances are placed side by side. The UAE spent years subsidizing OPEC’s price management discipline while absorbing war costs that OPEC Arab members declined to share. Staying would have rewarded both failures simultaneously. Mazrouei’s explicit statement that Saudi Arabia was not consulted is not a diplomatic accident. It is the message.

Washington’s Fingerprint

The timing of the exit also points toward Washington – and a deal that may have been struck in the days preceding the announcement.

Trump has accused OPEC of inflating prices repeatedly and tied US military support in the Gulf to lower oil costs. But the more immediate context is a dollar crisis. In the weeks before the exit, UAE central bank officials raised with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent the possibility that Abu Dhabi might be forced to conduct some oil transactions in Chinese yuan if dollar liquidity in the Gulf tightened further. This was not an idle threat – it was a structural vulnerability created by the Iran war’s disruption to Gulf financial flows, and it posed a direct challenge to the petrodollar architecture underpinning US financial power.

On April 24, Bessent publicly backed emergency dollar swap lines for Gulf allies, including the UAE. Four days later, Abu Dhabi announced its OPEC exit. The coincidence is striking. Fortune reported on April 28 that the timing “raises the question of whether the US gave implicit backing to the move.” No direct evidence of explicit coordination has emerged, but the incentive alignment is real: the UAE gets a dollar lifeline and freedom from cartel constraints; the US gets a weakened OPEC, a Gulf ally choosing Washington over the cartel, and a medium-term downward price trajectory once Hormuz reopens. The petrodollar threat was neutralized by the swap-line arrangement; the OPEC exit may have been part of what Abu Dhabi offered in return.

This is transactional diplomacy in real time. The Gulf’s multilateral institutions – already strained by a war that none of them were designed to manage – are being quietly sidelined by bilateral arrangements.

What Happens Next

For OPEC, the arithmetic is bleak. The cartel loses its third-largest producer. Saudi Arabia now carries more of the price management burden with less internal buy-in. The cartel was already struggling with chronic compliance cheating – Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Russia have consistently overproduced against their quotas. The UAE’s exit removes the member that had been most vocal about quota fairness. Qatar left OPEC in 2019, becoming the first Gulf departure; the UAE is the second but far more consequential. If smaller Gulf members – Kuwait, Bahrain – conclude that bilateral arrangements offer more than cartel solidarity, OPEC’s coherence deteriorates further.

For UAE production, the real payoff is post-Hormuz. Abu Dhabi cannot ramp output immediately – Hormuz closure limits physical export capacity to the Fujairah pipeline, and ADCOP cannot absorb the full 4.85 million bpd ADNOC is capable of producing. But when the strait reopens, the UAE will be free to increase toward full capacity without cartel permission. This is a bet on capturing market share during the reconstruction cycle.

For Saudi Arabia, the exit is the worst possible timing. Already absorbing war costs – Ras Tanura hit, Red Sea rerouting threatened by Houthi pressure at Bab al-Mandab, desalination infrastructure vulnerable – Riyadh now faces a weakened OPEC position without its closest Gulf ally. The MBS-MBZ personal estrangement that produced the Mukalla strike, the first Saudi military action against GCC-linked assets since the council’s founding, now has cartel-level confirmation. These two are not coordinating.

The Verdict

The UAE’s OPEC exit is a data point in a larger reconfiguration. Gulf states that absorbed Iranian attacks without adequate protection from the multilateral architecture – OPEC, the GCC, the US-led security umbrella – are making their own arrangements. For Abu Dhabi, the calculus is stark: bilateral relationships with Washington, unconstrained production capacity, and a Fujairah bypass provide more durable leverage than cartel solidarity with partners who didn’t show up when it mattered.

The test comes when Hormuz reopens. If UAE production ramps aggressively toward 5 million bpd, it confirms this was always a capacity play layered on security grievance. If Abu Dhabi exercises restraint, the move was primarily a signal about the limits of Arab multilateralism.

Either way, the cartel that shaped global oil markets for six decades has lost one of its most consequential members—not to market forces, but to a war and the fractures it exposed. That is the more important story.

The author is a former CIA intelligence officer with extensive experience on the Near East. This analysis draws on open-source reporting, regional analysis, and publicly available assessments. All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official positions or views of the US Government. Nothing in the contents should be construed as asserting or implying US Government authentication of information or endorsement of the author’s views.