From Chernobyl to Ukraine: The Enduring Cost of Kremlin Lies

In April 1986, a reactor exploded at Chernobyl and the Soviet Union lied about it. That instinct to conceal, distort, and deny did not just worsen the disaster; it would come to define the collapse of the Soviet state. Forty years later, that same instinct still shapes Russia, the largest of the former Soviet republics and, under Putin, the self-proclaimed legacy of that broken system. From Chernobyl to the Ukraine invasion, the through line is not nuclear energy or military ambition. It is the cost of lies. Putin and his siloviki have made it an official state tradecraft.

Four decades since the Soviet nuclear catastrophe at the Chernobyl plant it is important to remember the cost. Dozens died immediately, thousands more within a few years, and likely tens of thousands over the decades from radiation-related illnesses. The disaster scarred the landscape of Ukraine and Belarus, but it also changed the Soviet Union itself, accelerating its decline under the weight of corruption, deception, and bureaucratic rot. Those were not incidental flaws. They were the system.

Looking back at Chernobyl offers a way to understand Russia today. The same security elite - born of the KGB and now embodied in the FSB, SVR, and GRU - still govern the country. President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle of KGB veterans often invoke the Soviet past with nostalgia. But they do so selectively, avoiding the truths that would indict their own system. Their vision is clouded by the same habits of concealment and self-deception that doomed the USSR.

The central lesson of Chernobyl is simple: lies have consequences. The Soviet system was built on them. From Stalin onward, “five-year plans” set unrealistic production targets divorced from reality. Workers and managers learned to fabricate success rather than report failure. The result was a vast Potemkin façade - an economy and state sustained by alleged performance rather than truth. Eventually, the façade, like Catherine the Great’s village of the same name, collapsed.

At Chernobyl, that culture proved fatal. As Adam Higginbotham recounts in his seminal work, Midnight in Chernobyl, bureaucratic pressure and blind obedience drove operators to conduct a dangerously flawed test. Safety systems were disabled and key procedures were ignored. The goal was not safety, but approval from superiors in a rigid, abusive chain of command. Everyone was trying to get ahead in a corrupt, feudal-like Soviet system.

Worse still, the operators were working in the dark, literally and figuratively. The RBMK reactors used at the Chernobyl plant (there were four of them providing energy to the greater Kiev region at the time) had a known design flaw: its control rods, intended to slow or stop the nuclear reaction, could initially increase reactivity when inserted under certain conditions. This flaw had nearly caused a catastrophe during earlier testing in Leningrad. But it was concealed, not only from the public, but from many within the Soviet nuclear establishment itself.

The reason was simple: RBMK reactors were meant to symbolize Soviet technological prowess. They were bigger than those in the West, safer than those in the West, impossible to explode or compromise. Admitting flaws risked lower output, reputational damage, and political consequences. So, the truth was buried.

On the night of April 26, 1986, that buried truth surfaced catastrophically. When operators attempted to shut down the reactor, the control rods accelerated the reaction instead. All the safeties had been removed in order to “complete the test” and for the bureaucrats in charge to get their Soviet-style bonuses and promotions. And with the concealed flaw, the very system designed to ensure safety triggered the explosion.





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It is an apt metaphor for the Soviet state - and for its successor, Russia. Institutions meant to protect the system instead destroyed it, because they were built on secrecy and lies.

Today’s Russia reflects the same pattern. The security services - once the KGB, now its successors in the FSB/SVR/GRU - have not reformed so much as evolved. Their core function remains the same: to preserve power through control of information and to protect the state and its personage in Vladimir Putin. But in doing so, they distort reality for themselves as much as for others.

That dynamic was evident in the invasion of Ukraine. Russian military and intelligence leaders fed optimistic, often false assessments up the chain of command. The FSB and other “organs” of power told President Putin what he expected to hear - just as Soviet officials had done for decades. The result was a catastrophic miscalculation: the largest land invasion in Europe since World War II, launched on faulty assumptions of a short, decisive war. The failed prognostications have cost Russia over 1 million in dead and wounded.

Again, lies fed more lies. And again, the consequences were devastating. The parallels to Chernobyl are not just abstract. They are all too human and they had and still have devastating human consequences for millions of Ukrainians, and Russians.

In 1986, the town of Pripyat - just miles from the reactor - was not evacuated for 36 hours. Tens of thousands were exposed to dangerous radiation. Thousands of them, including children, would die from cancer. The fallout spread across Belarus, Lithuania, and beyond. My own wife, like countless others, spent those days as a young school “pioneer” outdoors in Lithuania for days during school recess, and after school, unknowingly breathing in radioactive particles with no warning from the Soviet leadership. Citizens in Europe and Scandinavia were warned to avoid going outdoors before Soviet citizens thousands of kilometers closer to the danger.

May Day celebrations proceeded as scheduled in Kiev and Minsk with no concern for their citizens’ safety and health while radioactive particles and fallout fell on them. Decades later, those same hundreds of thousands face elevated cancer risks and lifelong medical monitoring (especially of thyroid cancer, the highest risk for having absorbed radiation in such conditions). Hundreds of thousands, even millions, were exposed needlessly, for no reason but lies.

A state that does not protect its own children defies the laws of nature. Russia is that state today, like the USSR was then.

The true human cost of Chernobyl will never be fully known. The Soviet system was too compromised by secrecy to measure it accurately. That same disregard for truth - and for human life - echoes today in Ukraine. Entire cities have been devastated. Millions displaced. The damage, like radiation, spreads invisibly and endures long after the initial event.

There is also a bitter irony in Chernobyl’s continued relevance. The disaster contributed directly to the collapse of the Soviet Union - what Putin has called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” The financial burden of cleanup, combined with an already strained military economy, hastened the system’s unraveling. The Soviet state, already overburdened trying to keep up in an arms race and devoting over half its economy to military production, buckled under the weight of a massive cleanup involving hundreds of thousands of conscripts and volunteers, and billions of rubles.

And yet, the actual site of the catastrophe remains at risk. Recently, a Russian drone struck the New Safe Confinement structure (NSC) built to contain the reactor. The attack caused significant damage and risked releasing radiation once again. That such a target would be endangered - by the very state that inherited responsibility for the disaster, Russia, and whose own citizens could be put at risk - defies logic. But it follows a familiar pattern: short-term action divorced from long-term consequence. Again, the Ukrainian people are made to suffer and be put at risk, just like 40 years ago; and in the midst of an already costly war with untold suffering brought on by Putin and his lies.

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Chernobyl is not just history. It is a warning. The lesson is not limited to nuclear safety or Soviet bureaucracy. It is broader, and more enduring: systems built on lies accumulate hidden risks. Those risks eventually surface - often suddenly, and catastrophically.

Forty years ago, the Soviet Union could not escape the consequences of its own deception. Today, Russia faces a similar reckoning. The same habits persist: suppressing bad realities, rewarding loyalty over truth, and mistaking control for stability. But reality has a way of asserting itself.

As the Chernobyl (HBO) series memorably put it: “Every lie incurs a debt to the truth.” That debt can be delayed, disguised, or denied. But it cannot be erased. The question is not whether it will be paid, but when, and at what cost. Putin has encumbered Russia with more lies than any leader in modern Russian or Soviet history. But he faces no accountability for it. Someone will have to pay the debt. Sadly, it is not Putin, nor the security services who will pay, but ultimately, like in Soviet times, the Russian people.

All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official positions or views of the US Government. Nothing in the contents should be construed as asserting or implying US Government authentication of information or endorsement of the author's views.