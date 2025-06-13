Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

The Attack that Knocked Back Iran’s Nuclear Program

The first in a series of expert interviews about what happens next

The Attack that Knocked Back Iran’s Nuclear Program
Middle East
['The Cipher Brief']
The Cipher Brief
By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Israeli airstrikes against targets associated with Iran’s nuclear program early Friday have seemingly dealt a devastating blow as Iranian media confirms the deaths of several top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists.

As Israel promises ongoing operations to dismantle and degrade Tehran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, what could this mean for the region and what indicators are the experts looking for next when it comes to the potential unintended consequences of this operation?

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

The Houthi Balancing Act After Israel’s Attack on Iran

Edmund Fitton-Brown

The Houthi Balancing Act After Israel’s Attack on Iran

OPINION — How will the Houthis respond to the devastating Israeli strikes on Iran? This moment could prove decisive for both the Iran-led axis and [...] More
Alternative PerspectivesMiddle East
The Problem with Iran’s Proxies

The Problem with Iran’s Proxies

More
The Attack that Knocked Back Iran’s Nuclear Program

The Attack that Knocked Back Iran’s Nuclear Program

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Israeli airstrikes against targets associated with Iran’s nuclear program early Friday have seemingly dealt a devastating blow as [...] More
Middle East
Iran’s Next Move

Iran’s Next Move

More

Dead Drop: June 13

SHOULD GREENLAND AND PANAMA BE (EVEN MORE) NERVOUS: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was engaged in a war of words this week with lawmakers during a [...] More
Report for Friday, June 13, 2025

Report for Friday, June 13, 2025

9:07 AM America/New_York Friday, June 13 [...] More
Open Source Reports

China Wants Our Hearts. Literally.

Samantha F. Ravich

China Wants Our Hearts. Literally.

OPINION — China is pre-positioning itself on U.S. networks for disruptive and destructive attacks against our critical infrastructure. In the past [...] More
Tech/CyberJohanna YangAlternative Perspectives

The Latest

U.S. Support for Ukraine Would be Cheap at Twice the Price

Nate Fick

U.S. Support for Ukraine Would be Cheap at Twice the Price

OPINION – On a recent visit to Kyiv, we stood near midnight in an operations center surrounded by young Ukrainian drone pilots remotely flying [...] More
UkraineEurope

The President’s Path to the Right Side of History

Rob Dannenberg

The President’s Path to the Right Side of History

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE/OPINION -- “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” The powerful statement by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan delivered on June 12, [...] More
RussiaUkraineEurope

The Many Parts of Trump's Golden Dome Missile Defense Plan

Walter Pincus

The Many Parts of Trump's Golden Dome Missile Defense Plan

OPINION — “The Golden Dome for America Industry Summit will be held on June 11, 2025 at the Von Braun Center downtown Huntsville, Ala., at the [...] More
Walter PincusFine Printmilitary
watch now