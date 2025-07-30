Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Sabotage Without Warning: ​Why the Gray Zone Could Be America’s Biggest Blind Spot

Experts are sounding the alarm on the risk to national security

Sabotage Without Warning: ​Why the Gray Zone Could Be America’s Biggest Blind Spot
CyberEspionageEconomicTech/Cybernational securitySecurity/Stability

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA - High voltage power lines run along the electrical power grid on May 16, 2024.

(

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

)
Suzanne Kelly
By Suzanne Kelly
CEO and Publisher
Suzanne Kelly is CEO and Publisher of The Cipher Brief 

EXPERT BRIEFING — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this week that 32 people have been detained since the start of Moscow’s war with Ukraine for allegedly coordinating with Russia to carry out sabotage in Poland. One person has been convicted, while the others remain in custody awaiting trial.

The suspects include nationals from Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and a 27-year-old Colombian man accused of carrying out two arson attacks on construction warehouses in May 2024. Officials with Poland’s Internal Security Agency believe the Colombian suspect acted on instructions from someone linked to Russian intelligence and used a Molotov cocktail to start the fires.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

CIPHER BRIEF FEATURE REPORTING -- With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, now is a good time for our annual summer list of recommended beach [...] More

Espionagenational security

Counter-AI May be the Most Important AI Battlefront

Jennifer Ewbank

Counter-AI May be the Most Important AI Battlefront

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — Artificial intelligence (AI) has truly captivated the American imagination, with increasing attention focused on the latest AI [...] More

Cyber Initiatives GroupCipher Brief Expert ViewTech/Cybernational security

Resetting Ukraine Negotiations Could Prevent a Shift in Great Power Competition

Dave Pitts

Resetting Ukraine Negotiations Could Prevent a Shift in Great Power Competition

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — The change in U.S. posture toward Ukraine, the expanding fracture between the U.S. and NATO, and what appears, at least for now, [...] More

ChinaRussiaCipher Brief Expert ViewUkraineDave Pitts
Welcome to the Gray Zone and the Future of Great Power Competition
Badge
special series

Welcome to the Gray Zone and the Future of Great Power Competition

This is part one of a 3-part series by Cipher Brief Expert and former Assistant Director of CIA for South and Central Asia Dave Pitts, who also [...] More

ChinaRussiaNorth KoreaUkraineIntelligenceDave PittsDoDEuropeAsia

An Exclusive Chat with Cyber Legend Dan Geer

Teresa Shea

An Exclusive Chat with Cyber Legend Dan Geer

EXPERT Q&A — Cyber Initiatives Group Principal and Former Director of Signals Intelligence at NSA, Teresa Shea sat down this week with Dan Geer, a [...] More

Tech/CyberCyberCyber InitiatorCyber Initiatives Group
How Does the CIA Recruit Russian Spies?
Badge
exclusive reporting

How Does the CIA Recruit Russian Spies?

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — As any good intelligence officer will tell you, recruiting spies is a tough business. Not only do you have to identify - and [...] More

CIARussiaEspionageEuropeReporting

The Latest

China and Russia: True Partnership or an Alliance on Borrowed Time?

Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

China and Russia: True Partnership or an Alliance on Borrowed Time?

OPINION — Russia was once a proud supplier of weapons to a growing China. However, over the past few years that paradigm has shifted and that [...] More

RussiaChinaEuropeAlternative PerspectivesAsiaEmmanouil M. Karatarakis

Two Existential Threats: CIA’s Reputation vs. Democracy’s Survival

Steven A. Cash

Two Existential Threats: CIA’s Reputation vs. Democracy’s Survival

OPINION -- In his recent Cipher Brief essay, CIA's Latest Existential Challenge, former CIA senior officer Mark Kelton argues that the Central [...] More

IntelligenceCIAAlternative Perspectives

Golden Dome: A Multi-Billion Dollar Space Gamble

Walter Pincus

Golden Dome: A Multi-Billion Dollar Space Gamble

OPINION — "I think the real technical challenge [for the Golden Dome space-based missile defense system] will be building of the space-based [...] More

Walter PincusFine Print
watch now