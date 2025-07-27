Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Can the U.S. Fix a Broken System of Acquiring Weapons?

We're about to find out

Can the U.S. Fix a Broken System of Acquiring Weapons?
military

A view of the Pentagon on December 13, 2024, in Washington, DC.

(

Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE – It’s a rare area of bipartisan agreement in Washington: a belief that the U.S. must reform the way it develops and obtains its weapons. The current procurement system is widely considered to be burdened by red tape and regulatory processes that lead to crucial systems being delivered late and over budget, and other smart weapons not being produced at all.

There is also agreement on another point: Fixing the problems won’t be easy.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Related Articles

How Trump Can Be the Winning President in Ukraine

Rob Dannenberg

How Trump Can Be the Winning President in Ukraine

“To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special [...] More

RussiaUkraineEurope

To Counter China, Reform U.S. Intelligence for the Digital Age

Jennifer Ewbank

To Counter China, Reform U.S. Intelligence for the Digital Age

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION -- The United States is facing a quiet and rapidly growing threat across the digital landscape, an unseen mathematical [...] More

Intelligence
The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

The U.S. Has 40,000 Troops in the Middle East

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING -- Recent U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities propelled the 40,000 American forces in the region into the spotlight [...] More

Middle EastDoDnational securitymilitary
The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

The Cipher Brief's Hottest Summer Reading

CIPHER BRIEF FEATURE REPORTING -- With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, now is a good time for our annual summer list of recommended beach [...] More

Espionagenational security

The Math Behind Trump's $1 Trillion Defense Budget

Walter Pincus

The Math Behind Trump's $1 Trillion Defense Budget

OPINION — “The President's FY ‘26 [Fiscal Year 2026] National Defense Budget requests $1.01 trillion, which is a 13 percent increase from FY '25 [...] More

Walter PincusFine Printmilitary
Beijing’s Rare Disclosure on DF-5B Missile Signals Shift in Nuclear Messaging

Beijing’s Rare Disclosure on DF-5B Missile Signals Shift in Nuclear Messaging

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING -- China’s state television put a rare public focus on Beijing’s DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month, [...] More

ChinaNuclearmilitaryAsia

The Latest

Regime Change in Iran: Complexities and Limits

Sami Omari

Regime Change in Iran: Complexities and Limits

OPINION — Iran and Israel have been at odds since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, when the new Islamic Republic declared Israel to be illegitimate [...] More
IranMiddle EastAlternative Perspectives

Operation Midnight and the President's War Powers

Geoffrey Corn

Operation Midnight and the President's War Powers

OPINION — At the direction of President Donald Trump, U.S. armed forces conducted an attack against Iran, Operation Midnight Hammer. The President’s [...] More
Geoffrey Corn

To Counter Xi, President Trump Needs a New ‘Holy Alliance’

Kenneth Dekleva

To Counter Xi, President Trump Needs a New ‘Holy Alliance’

OPINION — On the sidelines of the recent ASEAN conference in Malaysia, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign [...] More
Alternative Perspectives
watch now