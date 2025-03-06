Defending Against a Digital Storm: How to Stop China’s Cyber ‘Typhoons’

DEEP DIVE — The “Salt Typhoon,” “Volt Typhoon” and “Silk Typhoon” cyber espionage campaigns have become symbols of China’s efforts to hack U.S. infrastructure – and increasingly, symbols of the difficulty the U.S. is having in stopping them.

In the first major cyber enforcement action of the second Trump administration, the Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday against a dozen Chinese nationals and sanctioned a Chinese tech company over what it said was a decade-long global campaign of cyber attacks and espionage.