Defending Against a Digital Storm: How to Stop China’s Cyber ‘Typhoons’

U.S. indictments and a congressional hearing highlight a growing challenge

A U.S. flag flies on the side of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters building on September 15, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)
Posted: March 6th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

DEEP DIVE — The “Salt Typhoon,” “Volt Typhoon” and “Silk Typhoon” cyber espionage campaigns have become symbols of China’s efforts to hack U.S. infrastructure – and increasingly, symbols of the difficulty the U.S. is having in stopping them. 

In the first major cyber enforcement action of the second Trump administration, the Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday against a dozen Chinese nationals and sanctioned a Chinese tech company over what it said was a decade-long global campaign of cyber attacks and espionage. 

