Iran’s Election – and the Threats Facing the Next U.S. President

Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hold their first debate, Iran will choose its next president, in a decision that will almost certainly impact the course of the next U.S. administration.

Iranians will make their choice on Friday, though the choice is limited. The campaign has been tightly controlled, in terms of candidates permitted to run to replace Ebrahim Raisi, the former president who was killed in a helicopter crash last month.