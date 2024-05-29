Iran’s Nuclear Program: Back to the Brink?

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — An old Iran problem has landed back on the front burner, thanks to a report this week that says the Iranian nuclear program is closer than ever to producing a weapon.

In the nearly eight months since the October 7 Hamas massacre in Southern Israel, Iran has featured regularly in the global security conversation because of its support for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other regional proxies, and the growing dangers of a wider regional war. Now a sobering assessment has renewed concerns about the country’s nuclear ambitions.