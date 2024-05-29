National Security is Everyone's Business

May 29th, 2024 | 1:52 PM ET

Iran’s Nuclear Program: Back to the Brink?

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) speed boat sails along the Persian Gulf, commemorating the Persian Gulf National Day, near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the seaport city of Bushehr, in the south of Iran, on April 29, 2024. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Posted: May 29th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — An old Iran problem has landed back on the front burner, thanks to a report this week that says the Iranian nuclear program is closer than ever to producing a weapon. 

In the nearly eight months since the October 7 Hamas massacre in Southern Israel, Iran has featured regularly in the global security conversation because of its support for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other regional proxies, and the growing dangers of a wider regional war. Now a sobering assessment has renewed concerns about the country’s nuclear ambitions. 

