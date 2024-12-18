Assessing the Dangers of AI and Biosecurity

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Of the many potential threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), few are more alarming than the possibility that AI would be used to create dangerous biological pathogens – accidentally or on purpose – and biosecurity experts are concerned that not enough is being done to guard against the dangers.

It’s a classic example of the tug between the good and the frightening potential of AI: on the one hand, AI holds life-changing potential when it comes to helping scientists develop new medicines and vaccines; on the other, it may also be a tool for would-be bioterrorists.