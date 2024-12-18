Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

December 18th, 2024 | 12:25 AM ET

Assessing the Dangers of AI and Biosecurity

AI Holds Huge Promise for Medicine. It Could Also be Used to Make a Bioweapon.

EXPERT INTERVIEW
Picture dated 1991 shows British soldier wearing Mk3 Nuclear, Biological & Chemical (NBC) warfare suit. (Photo by -/MOD/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: December 18th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — Of the many potential threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), few are more alarming than the possibility that AI would be used to create dangerous biological pathogens – accidentally or on purpose – and biosecurity experts are concerned that not enough is being done to guard against the dangers.

It’s a classic example of the tug between the good and the frightening potential of AI: on the one hand, AI holds life-changing potential when it comes to helping scientists develop new medicines and vaccines; on the other, it may also be a tool for would-be bioterrorists.

