Advice for Trump 2.0: Cipher Brief Experts Weigh In

EXPERT PERSPECTIVES — In the hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, we turned to our network of experts for reflections on the news, and what it may portend for national and global security issues.

Not surprisingly, given the diversity of views and backgrounds across the Cipher Brief network, we heard a range of perspectives: reflections on policy towards China, Russia, Ukraine, Iran and the broader Middle East; pleas for greater attention to defense industrial policy, cyber security, and longstanding U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia; and beyond national security policies, several experts stressed the importance of selecting a strong national security team – a particular challenge given how many former national security officials had been openly critical of Trump during the campaign.