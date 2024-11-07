Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

November 7th, 2024 | 6:15 PM ET

Advice for Trump 2.0: Cipher Brief Experts Weigh In

A dozen member of The Cipher Brief network offer advice to the 47th president on dealing with a "dangerous world."

EXPERT PERSPECTIVES
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks out on stage with his wife Melania after being declared the winner during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: November 7th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT PERSPECTIVES — In the hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, we turned to our network of experts for reflections on the news, and what it may portend for national and global security issues. 

Not surprisingly, given the diversity of views and backgrounds across the Cipher Brief network, we heard a range of perspectives: reflections on policy towards China, Russia, Ukraine, Iran and the broader Middle East; pleas for greater attention to defense industrial policy, cyber security, and longstanding U.S. alliances in Europe and Asia; and beyond national security policies, several experts stressed the importance of selecting a strong national security team – a particular challenge given how many former national security officials had been openly critical of Trump during the campaign.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:China Election Middle East national security North America ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close