8 Global Security Questions For 2025

SPECIAL REPORT — Given how unpredictable 2024 proved to be – did anyone foresee the fall of Bashar Al-Assad, the decapitation of Hezbollah, an invasion of Russia or the deployment of North Korean troops to Europe? – it might seem a fool’s errand to imagine what the next 12 months will bring. And in this look at the year ahead, we hedge a bit; rather than a list of concrete predictions, we offer a list of questions, and feel safe in saying that the answers will go a long way to determining what 2025 will look like, on the global security landscape.

Before we get started, we want to take this opportunity to wish you a happy and healthy 2025, in which all your more hopeful predictions come true.