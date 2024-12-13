NSA Director: Salt Typhoon ‘Not the Highest-end Operation That We’ve Seen’

CYBER INTERVIEW – National Security Agency (NSA) Director General Timothy Haugh said Thursday that U.S. cyber defenses didn’t see China’s recent breach of American telecommunications until they were alerted by Microsoft, and he warned that more Chinese cyberattacks were likely.

Gen. Haugh, who also leads the U.S. Cyber Command, spoke about the “Volt Typhoon” and “Salt Typhoon” attacks – which have targeted a range of American critical infrastructure, including a major intrusion into AT&T and Verizon and other telecommunications companies. Both have been attributed to hackers backed by China.