December 13th, 2024 | 9:23 AM ET

NSA Director: Salt Typhoon ‘Not the Highest-end Operation That We’ve Seen’

Gen. Timothy Haugh says the government needs help from the private sector to counter the China threat

SPECIAL REPORT
Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) General Timothy D. Haugh delivers remarks at The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference. (Photo by Pitter Goughnoughr/Pitter Productions Photography)
Posted: December 12th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

CYBER INTERVIEW – National Security Agency (NSA) Director General Timothy Haugh said Thursday that U.S. cyber defenses didn’t see China’s recent breach of American telecommunications until they were alerted by Microsoft, and he warned that more Chinese cyberattacks were likely.  

Gen. Haugh, who also leads the U.S. Cyber Command, spoke about the “Volt Typhoon” and “Salt Typhoon” attacks – which have targeted a range of American critical infrastructure, including a major intrusion into AT&T and Verizon and other telecommunications companies. Both have been attributed to hackers backed by China.

