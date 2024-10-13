Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 13th, 2024 | 12:10 AM ET

Why the ‘Cold War’ With China is Different – and Potentially More Dangerous

The head of the National Intelligence Council says China has strengths the Soviet Union never had.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
Michael Collins, Acting Chair of the National Intelligence Council, ODNI (right) speaks with Cipher Brief Managing Editor Tom Nagorski at The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference. (Photo by Pitter Goughnoughr/Pitter Productions Photography)
Posted: October 13th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — At a moment when competition with China tops the list of concerns for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), the man in charge at the National Intelligence Council (NIC) happens to have spent the better part of three decades working on East Asia, and much of that time on China in particular. Michael Collins began his intelligence career as an East Asia analyst and later served as Deputy Director of the CIA’s East Asian Pacific Mission Center, and Chief Strategy Officer of the agency.

As acting Chair of the NIC, Collins runs an institution tasked with producing the regular National Intelligence Estimates and the IC’s Global Trends Report, which is issued every four years. 

