In Ukraine, the Anxious Wait for Trump’s Plan to End the War 

DEEP DIVE — President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of a quick end to Russia’s war on Ukraine is something that Ukrainians desperately want, as the full-scale invasion approaches its 1,000th day. But they also want it ended on their terms – and they worry that any quickly-arranged agreement will mean surrender.

“If it’s just fast, it means losses for Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday. “I don’t yet understand how this could be any other way. Maybe we do not know something.”