What will follow the year of ISIS’ Resurrection?

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT — Two very different events in two very different parts of the world have raised concerns about a resurgence of the Islamic State terror group: the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans which killed 14 people and wounded 35 more, and which was inspired by the Islamic State; and a power vacuum in Syria in the wake of the rebellion that overthrew the regime of Bashar al-Assad last month. ISIS – the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria – has maintained a presence in Syria, and the fear now that post-rebellion unrest and the absence of a new government may give the group new life.

Taken together, these events have raised concerns that the Islamic State is gaining strength and may be on the verge of carrying out more strikes against American targets. They also follow what longtime terrorism expert Bruce Hoffman called the “Year of ISIS’ resurrection,” in 2024.