Top Counterterrorism Official: Gaza War Has Inspired Dozens of Terror Plots

EXCLUSIVE — The acting Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Brett Holmgren told The Cipher Brief’s 2024 Threat Conference Sunday that Israel’s war in Gaza has led to a “reenergized global terrorism movement” and inspired dozens of global terrorist plots.

Speaking on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ massacre in Southern Israel, Holmgren gave an address under the heading “An Era of Heightened Terrorist Threats” which was dominated by the domino effects of recent events in the Middle East.