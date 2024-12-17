In New Syria, Fears of an ISIS Return

DEEP DIVE — Amid all the uncertainty that has followed the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, one issue ranks highest for the U.S. and other countries: the potential resurgence of militant groups in the country, and in particular, a renaissance of ISIS.

The name itself is a reminder of the group’s recent history and geography. “ISIS” stands for Islamic State in Iraq and Syria – and its battlefield success in Syria a decade ago led to a U.S. military deployment, and a mission that ended the group’s bid to create a new caliphate. The Obama and Trump administrations both claimed victories against ISIS, but both also agreed to maintain a military presence in Syria; roughly 900 American troops remain there today.