What Ukraine’s Change of Command Means for the Troops

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is leading his country into a third year of war with a new military commander and a glimmer of hope for a US aid package, critical to the future of the war and bogged down for months in Washington politics.
Zelensky promoted Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi to Commander of the country’s armed forces on Thursday after days of mixed messages on social media over whether the country’s former commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi – who is ranking higher than the president in some opinion polls – was being replaced.
