July 3rd, 2024 | 3:58 PM ET

Vietnam’s Economic Prowess is Drawing the Attention of World Military Powers

HANOI, VIETNAM – Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Vietnamese President To Lam (L) attend a welcoming ceremony on June 20, 2024 in Hanoi for Putin’s two-day visit to Vietnam. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
By Hollie McKay

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s a manufacturing juggernaut, a growing actor in global supply chains, and a critical player in the geopolitics of Southeast Asia. It’s also the only country the leaders of the world’s top three military powers—the U.S., China, and Russia—have visited over the past year.

Increasingly, Vietnam matters, more than many nations of the so-called “Global South.” For Washington, this signals geopolitical opportunity, and competition with Russia and China as well. 

