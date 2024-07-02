On U.S.-China Worry List: Chips, Ships, and Drones

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Even by the standards of recent Congressional warnings about China, the recent session of the House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) about China’s advances on three fronts was downright dire.

“The CCP seeks to control the key technologies and sectors that will determine future conflicts,” said Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., as he convened the June 26 session, called From High Tech to Heavy Steel: Combatting the PRC’s Strategy to Dominate Semiconductors, Shipbuilding, and Drones. “In all three, America’s industrial capacity has waned while China has gained dominance or is in the process of gaining dominance over each.”