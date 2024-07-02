Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

July 2nd, 2024 | 2:44 PM ET

On U.S.-China Worry List: Chips, Ships, and Drones

ZHUHAI, CHINA – Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a stealth drone model of Feihong-97a during the 2022 China Airshow in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. (Photo credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: July 2nd, 2024

By Elaine Shannon

Elaine Shannon, contributing editor at The Cipher Brief, is a former correspondent for Time and Newsweek. Her latest book is Hunting LeRoux (Harper Collins, 2019).

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — Even by the standards of recent Congressional warnings about China, the recent session of the House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) about China’s advances on three fronts was downright dire. 

“The CCP seeks to control the key technologies and sectors that will determine future conflicts,” said Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., as he convened the June 26 session, called From High Tech to Heavy Steel: Combatting the PRC’s Strategy to Dominate Semiconductors, Shipbuilding, and Drones. “In all three, America’s industrial capacity has waned while China has gained dominance or is in the process of gaining dominance over each.”

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Asia North America ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close