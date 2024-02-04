U.S. Strikes Back: Cipher Brief Experts Weigh in on What it Means

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE – Last week’s retaliatory strikes by the U.S. for the killing of three American military service members in Jordan last weekend, lasted only 30 minutes in what the Pentagon says is the beginning of a multi-tiered response.

The U.S. military dropped more than 120 bombs on more than 80 targets in Iraq and Syria, in a mission that included B-1 bombers flying from the U.S., instead of flying from bases in the region.