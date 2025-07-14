Skip to content
Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Battered but Not Broken: Why NATO Still Fears a Weakened Russia

Experts assess the real menace Russia poses beyond Ukraine

RussiaEurope

July 7, 2025 -- In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia in Moscow.

(

Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

)
Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTINGPresident Donald Trump announced new arms shipments for Ukraine on Monday and threatened Russia with “very severe tariffs” if Moscow fails to reach a peace deal with Ukraine within the next 50 days. Making the announcement from the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the president made his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin clear.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to be getting there.”

