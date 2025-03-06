U.S. Envoy: Zelensky to Blame for American Aid Pause 

The Trump administration envoy for Ukraine and Russia blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday for the U.S. pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The Ukrainians “brought it on themselves,“ Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg told a Council on Foreign Relations symposium on Thursday, referring to Zelensky’s confrontation with Trump at the White House last week. Speaking of the February 28 encounter, Kellogg said “that 50 minutes in the Oval Office was entirely preventable,” and he claimed that Zelensky had been “forewarned” that the meeting was not the place for a public discussion about the war. “Some people misread the room,“ Kellogg said.