February 28th, 2025 | 5:26 PM ET

The Ukraine War Just Got Uglier and Even More Personal

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Zelensky are meeting today to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Posted: February 28th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — After one of the most emotional, anger-filled days ever captured on public record in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House in a worse position than when he arrived as tempers flared during comments made before reporters between the Ukrainian President, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Zelensky made the trip to sign a framework deal on joint development of Ukrainian critical minerals in exchange for U.S. support during Russia’s unprovoked and deadly war in Ukraine. He was expected to use both the agreement and his visit to appeal for a seat for Ukraine at peace negotiations, as well as U.S. backing for Ukrainian security guarantees once the guns go silent. But the world witnessed a remarkably contentious and heated exchange instead in which  the U.S. president and vice president berated Zelensky for not showing what they saw as not enough gratitude for U.S. support though Zelensky has repeatedly and very publicly thanked the U.S. numerous times for its assistance — in December 2022, during his address to Congress, 10 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine; in April 2024, after the passage of billions of dollars worth of new aid for Kyiv; and at his December 2024 meeting with President Trump in Paris, to say nothing of the hundreds of quotes in the media expressing appreciation over the past three years.  

