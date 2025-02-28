The Ukraine War Just Got Uglier and Even More Personal

EXPERT INTERVIEW — After one of the most emotional, anger-filled days ever captured on public record in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House in a worse position than when he arrived as tempers flared during comments made before reporters between the Ukrainian President, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Zelensky made the trip to sign a framework deal on joint development of Ukrainian critical minerals in exchange for U.S. support during Russia’s unprovoked and deadly war in Ukraine. He was expected to use both the agreement and his visit to appeal for a seat for Ukraine at peace negotiations, as well as U.S. backing for Ukrainian security guarantees once the guns go silent. But the world witnessed a remarkably contentious and heated exchange instead in which the U.S. president and vice president berated Zelensky for not showing what they saw as not enough gratitude for U.S. support though Zelensky has repeatedly and very publicly thanked the U.S. numerous times for its assistance — in December 2022, during his address to Congress, 10 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine; in April 2024, after the passage of billions of dollars worth of new aid for Kyiv; and at his December 2024 meeting with President Trump in Paris, to say nothing of the hundreds of quotes in the media expressing appreciation over the past three years.