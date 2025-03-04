Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

March 4th, 2025 | 2:25 PM ET

Ukraine’s ‘Nightmare’ Scenario: A Fight Without U.S. Aid

The Trump Administration's suspension of aid is one more devastating blow to Ukraine

DEEP DIVE
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts a European Leaders Summit at Lancaster House in London, United Kingdom on March 02, 2025. (Photo by Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing Street / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: March 3rd, 2025

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE — For months it was a hypothetical question: Could Ukraine continue to fight if the Trump administration ends its support? Late Monday, President Trump made it an urgent reality, temporarily suspending the delivery of all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, in the latest and most substantial blow to Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

The order came just three days after Trump’s public criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, and will affect more than $1 billion in American weapons that are in the aid pipeline. A White House official told news agencies that the hold on military aid would remain in place until President Trump determines that Ukraine is committed to peace negotiations with Russia. The suspension also temporarily halts hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid that were provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which sent funds to Ukraine that had to be spent on purchases from American defense companies.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:EuropeTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close