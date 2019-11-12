Tom Bossert’s Plan to Hijack the Hack

Tom Bossert spends a lot of time thinking about hacking. The former Homeland Security Advisor to President Trump who also served as the country’s Chief Risk Officer and Senior Advisor on cyber, left his White House position in 2018.

It happened just after Bossert spoke at The Cipher Brief’s Annual Threat Conference. He returned to Washington to find that under then-incoming National Security Advisor John Bolton, Bossert’s services were no longer needed. So, he went private.

Over the past year plus, Bossert collaborated with other cyber experts, many of them with government experience who had also entered the private sector. They wondered whether cyber experts focus primarily on end points alone as security targets, made sense. They speculated about how it would change the cyber threat landscape if they could focus on a relatively small number of capable hackers as well. How much of a difference would it make if they could disrupt the efforts of those hackers?

The Cipher Brief’s Cyber Initiatives Group recently caught up with Bossert to talk about lessons learned from both his time in government and in the private sector and about his new plan to hijack the hack.

