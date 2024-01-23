The West’s Weapons Problem: Growing Threats, Dwindling Stockpiles

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As the U.S. and NATO deepen their involvement in a pair of major global conflicts, western nations face a critical security challenge: a decline in their weapons stockpiles.

For nearly two years, the U.S. has led an effort to send billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, and for the last three months, it has boosted an already-robust supply of American weaponry to Israel. Now, diminishing military resources in the U.S. and Europe have prompted a reassessment of defense priorities and raised concerns about the ability of Western nations to respond to global conflicts.