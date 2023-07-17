The Path to 2024’s Election Is Engulfed With Novel Threats

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING — The former head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) could scarcely be more clear in his evaluations of America’s upcoming 2024 elections: They are not only awash with threats, said Chris Krebs during a recent Cyber Initiatives Group Summit, but they are also likely to wield new and distinct characteristics that set them apart from past elections.

“This is going to be about as sporty of an election from a threats perspective as we’ve seen,” Krebs noted. “Even more so than 2016 and 2020.”