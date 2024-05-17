National Security is Everyone's Business

May 17th, 2024 | 4:15 AM ET

Taiwan’s New President Faces China’s Threats and Military Buildup

FUJIAN, CHINA – AUGUST 27, 2022 – China’s army and Navy under the Eastern Theater Command carry out live fire combat training in a sea area in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China.(CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Posted: May 16th, 2024

By Hollie McKay

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTINGAs Taiwan prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te on May 20, it’s also preparing for fresh provocations from Beijing.

Lai was the tough-on-China candidate in Taiwan’s January election, and the Chinese government made no secret of its displeasure with the outcome. China’s Foreign Ministry said Lai’s election “will not change the basic fact that Taiwan is part of China and there is only one China in the world.”

