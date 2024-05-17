Taiwan’s New President Faces China’s Threats and Military Buildup

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As Taiwan prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te on May 20, it’s also preparing for fresh provocations from Beijing.

Lai was the tough-on-China candidate in Taiwan’s January election, and the Chinese government made no secret of its displeasure with the outcome. China’s Foreign Ministry said Lai’s election “will not change the basic fact that Taiwan is part of China and there is only one China in the world.”