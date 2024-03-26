In Taiwan, the Calendar – and Preparations – for a Chinese Invasion

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — While wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza, the past week has seen a spike in tensions over a global conflict that may be years away – or never come at all: A war over Taiwan.

Last Thursday Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had detected more than thirty Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan in a 24-hour window, the second-highest figure this year. Taiwan’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that China has built “enormous” military bases on three islands surrounding Taiwan’s main outpost in the South China Sea. And while forecasts vary widely as to whether and when China might move forcefully against Taiwan, U.S. Adm. John Aquilino, head of the Indo-Pacific Command, said the Chinese military would likely be ready for an assault on the island within three years.