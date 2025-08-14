Skip to content
Here’s How Russia’s Covert War Could Undermine its Own Goals

There’s historical precedent for Moscow to worry.

RussiaEuropeIntelligence

Mark Kelton
By Mark Kelton
Former Senior Executive Service Officer, CIA
Kelton retired from CIA as a senior executive with 34 years of experience in intelligence operations. He is a partner at the FiveEyes Group; a member of the Board of Trustees of Valley Forge Military Academy and College; member of the National Security Advisory Board of the MITRE Corp.; member of the Day & Zimmermann Government Services Advisory Board; member of the Siemens Government Technologies Federal Advisory Board; and a member of the Board of BigMediaTV.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION — The July 2025 sanctioning and indictment by the United Kingdom of three units and 18 individuals affiliated with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - the GRU - highlighted clandestine sabotage and cyber operations by that service against communications lines and the Western transport and supply infrastructure critical to Ukraine’s war effort. "GRU spies,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “are running a campaign to destabilize Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens."

In fact, GRU sabotage operations against targets in non-belligerent nations pre-date the current conflict and reflect Moscow’s use of sabotage as a tool of statecraft in both war and peace dating back to the Soviet era. During the Cold War, Soviet and Warsaw Pact planners, led by the KGB and GRU, created detailed lists of Western targets —bridges, power plants, rail hubs, fuel depots, pipelines, and communication lines. These operations emphasized covert acts made to look like accidents, aiming to demoralize adversaries and create political discord within the western alliance. To facilitate such operations, the GRU placed highly trained deep-cover “illegals” in target countries.

